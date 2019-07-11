Search continues for Portsmouth man missing in Turkey for 9 days

A MAJOR search operation is continuing in Turkey for a Portsmouth man who has been missing for over a week.

David Cann, 56, from Cromwell Road, Southsea, disappeared on Tuesday, July 2, while on holiday in Hisaronu in the western part of the country.

David Cann, from Southsea, who has gone missing in Turkey.

He told members of staff at the Happy Nur Hotel that he was planning on walking to a ghost town called Kayakoy and then continue to Olu Deniz, via a pathway which goes through a mountainous area.

His nephew Gavin Thomas told The News that a big search operation was carried out on Tuesday and that yesterday the local police – the Jandarma – had conducting a search of the last possible path in the area that they were focusing their search on.

However he hit out at authorities again, saying that there ‘still has been no tracking of the phone’.

Mr Thomas had previously said that ‘red tape’ was hampering the search for his uncle.

He said: ‘His phone was still on, it was still ringing, until two days ago, they could have tracked the GPS on it. Now it has died, it is not ringing.

‘It is all red tape. That is what is making it very frustrating.’

Any British tourists who are in Olu Deniz or the nearby Fethiye are asked to keep their eyes out for Dave.

Anyone with information about Dave's whereabouts can contact Gavin on +44 7476 468646 or by emailing thomasgavinj@gmail.com.