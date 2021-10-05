Search for Portsmouth man’s family after emergency services are called to casualty on railway tracks in Eltham
POLICE are searching for the family of an 81-year-old Portsmouth man who died on a railway line.
Colin Riddett was pronounced dead at the scene in Eltham, south-east London, on September 8 as officers and paramedics were called to the line following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Mr Riddett, who was born in Portsmouth, lived in Hackney, London but also had a second home in Portsmouth.
The incident on the railway is not being treated as suspicious.
Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to trace Mr Riddett’s next of kin or any other family members to inform them of this sad news.
They are appealing for any relatives or anyone who may have information about Mr Riddett’s family to come forward and assist their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 866 of 08/09/21.