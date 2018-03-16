Search is on for town community heroes

A TOWN’S residents are being asked to nominate people who have made a difference in the community.

Nominations are open for Gosport Borough Council’s Citizen of the Year award, for people who have gone above and beyond to serve the town.

Mayor of Gosport Cllr Linda Batty said: ‘The Citizen of the Year award is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the hard work and efforts of people who make a real difference to residents across the borough.

‘We want to know about all of the unsung heroes, from people devoted to charity work to the behind-the-scenes stalwarts that keep community organisations going.

‘There are residents who take active roles in things like neighbourhood watch schemes, or it could just be someone who is kind and helpful and makes a difference that way.’

There is also a youth award for people under 18.

The nomination deadline is March 31 – to put someone forward download a form from gosport.gov.uk by searching ‘Citizen of the Year’.