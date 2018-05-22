Search is on to find a school superhero

Have your say

A COMPETITION has been launched to find the unsung heroes in Hampshire schools.

Hampshire residents have been invited to nominate the office and admin staff who keep the school running smoothly.

The first School Superheroes awards is searching for admin staff in schools across the country – with schools in the region being urged to get involved.

In the nationwide search, backed by Cartridge Save, students, children, parents and teachers are being invited to nominate their favourite office administrator and explain why they are the backbone of their school.

The winner will receive £1,500 for their school and £500 for themselves.

Ian Cowley, managing director of Cartridge Save, said: ‘We want to celebrate the unsung heroes in the school office. The ones who work tirelessly to make our schools the best they can be.’

To enter go to cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/school-superhero/.