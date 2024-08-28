Search on to find Portsmouth man gone missing who could be in Southampton or New Forest

By Steve Deeks

Crime Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2024, 12:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The search is on to find a Portsmouth man who has gone missing.

Lee HarrisLee Harris
Lee Harris | Hants police

Lee Harris, 38, was last seen at 1.20pm on Sunday 25 August at an address in Portsmouth. It’s believed he has travelled out of Portsmouth and could be in the Southampton or New Forest area, or could have travelled further afield, police said.

READ NOW: Sign up for free emails from The News on our newsletter page here

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lee is described as white, 5ft 8ins, with brown eyes and a thick grey beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and black trainers. He was wearing an orange fleece but may also have had a grey fleece with him. He has a sleeve tattoo on his arm.

“He was reported missing yesterday and since then we have been carrying out a number of enquiries to trace him,” a police spokesperson said. “We are now turning to the community for help. If you think you’ve seen him since he went missing, or think you might know where he is, please contact us immediately on 101 quoting 44240368234. In an emergency dial 999.”

Related topics:Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.