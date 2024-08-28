Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The search is on to find a Portsmouth man who has gone missing.

Lee Harris | Hants police

Lee Harris, 38, was last seen at 1.20pm on Sunday 25 August at an address in Portsmouth. It’s believed he has travelled out of Portsmouth and could be in the Southampton or New Forest area, or could have travelled further afield, police said.

Lee is described as white, 5ft 8ins, with brown eyes and a thick grey beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and black trainers. He was wearing an orange fleece but may also have had a grey fleece with him. He has a sleeve tattoo on his arm.

“He was reported missing yesterday and since then we have been carrying out a number of enquiries to trace him,” a police spokesperson said. “We are now turning to the community for help. If you think you’ve seen him since he went missing, or think you might know where he is, please contact us immediately on 101 quoting 44240368234. In an emergency dial 999.”