Section of A3 closed after rush hour crash with all lanes closed after 'serious' crash involving car and motorbike with air ambulance on scene
A section of the A3 has been closed this evening following a serious crash involving a car and motorcycle, National Highways has posted.
By Steve Deeks
Published 31st May 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 18:37 BST
It happened on the A3 southbound between A272 Winchester Road, Petersfield, and B2070 Buriton. Drivers are being warned of delays after all lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway.
A post from Romanse said: ‘All lanes now closed between A272 Winchester Rd #Petersfield and B2070 #Buriton due to RTI, delays back past #A272 #Sheet.’
Police, paramedics and the air ambulance are currently on scene.