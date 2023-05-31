News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts

Section of A3 closed after rush hour crash with all lanes closed after 'serious' crash involving car and motorbike with air ambulance on scene

A section of the A3 has been closed this evening following a serious crash involving a car and motorcycle, National Highways has posted.
By Steve Deeks
Published 31st May 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 18:37 BST

It happened on the A3 southbound between A272 Winchester Road, Petersfield, and B2070 Buriton. Drivers are being warned of delays after all lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway.

READ NOW: Parents disgust at kids party in park

A post from Romanse said: ‘All lanes now closed between A272 Winchester Rd #Petersfield and B2070 #Buriton due to RTI, delays back past #A272 #Sheet.’

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance are currently on scene.

A3 crashA3 crash
A3 crash
Related topics:DriversParentsPolice