See inside Michelin listed 36 On The Quay recognised by Tripadvisor and named Travellers' Choice 2023

See inside Emsworth’s Michelin listed restaurant, 36 On The Quay, which has been recognised by Tripadvisor.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 10:38 BST

The team at 36 On The Quay, Emsworth, have been recognised by Tripadvisor in its Travellers’ Choice 2023 following a year’s worth of incredible reviews from their loyal customer base.

The restaurant already has three AA rosettes and it has been recognised by the Michelin Guide by being listed in its recommended eats every year since 2019.

Martyna, co-owner of 36 On The Quay, said: "We just worked really hard and we have done everything we can so to see all of the lovely reviews from our customers over the last 12 months is amazing.

"You can have the most wonderful restaurant but if you don’t have customers you can’t operate properly so customers are what makes you successful and busy.”

Here are 9 pictures from inside 36 On The Quay:

36 On The Quay in South Street, Emsworth, has been awarded with Travellers' Choice Award 2023 from Tripadvisor. Picture: Sarah Standing (101023-9194)

1. 36 On The Quay in South Street, Emsworth

36 On The Quay in South Street, Emsworth, has been awarded with Travellers' Choice Award 2023 from Tripadvisor. Picture: Sarah Standing (101023-9194) Photo: Sarah Standing

36 On The Quay in South Street, Emsworth, has been awarded with Travellers' Choice Award 2023 from Tripadvisor. Pictured is: (l-r) Dara Ryan, sous chef, Karolina Sobierajska, restaurant manager and owners Martyna and Gary Pearce. Picture: Sarah Standing (101023-9183)

2. 36 On The Quay in South Street, Emsworth

36 On The Quay in South Street, Emsworth, has been awarded with Travellers' Choice Award 2023 from Tripadvisor. Pictured is: (l-r) Dara Ryan, sous chef, Karolina Sobierajska, restaurant manager and owners Martyna and Gary Pearce. Picture: Sarah Standing (101023-9183) Photo: Sarah Standing

36 On The Quay in South Street, Emsworth, has been awarded with Travellers' Choice Award 2023 from Tripadvisor. Picture: Sarah Standing (101023-9218)

3. 36 On The Quay in South Street, Emsworth

36 On The Quay in South Street, Emsworth, has been awarded with Travellers' Choice Award 2023 from Tripadvisor. Picture: Sarah Standing (101023-9218) Photo: Sarah Standing

36 On The Quay in South Street, Emsworth, has been awarded with Travellers' Choice Award 2023 from Tripadvisor. Picture: Sarah Standing (101023-9216)

4. 36 On The Quay in South Street, Emsworth

36 On The Quay in South Street, Emsworth, has been awarded with Travellers' Choice Award 2023 from Tripadvisor. Picture: Sarah Standing (101023-9216) Photo: Sarah Standing

