THOUSANDS of selfish bank holiday revellers left pizza boxes, plastic bottles and even broken glass strewn across a popular common as they took advantage of the soaring temperatures this weekend.

Shameful pictures reveal the piles of rubbish left behind, as large groups gathered on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, to enjoy to beautiful sunshine.

Birds forage amongst the rubbish on Southsea Common this morning. Photo: Morten Watkins/Solent News & Photo Agency

Among the waste dumped on the 480-acre common, which has been packed for the last three days as temperatures soared to 25C, was also disposable barbecues and plastic bags.

Selfless dog walker Alec Davies took to the common with a roll of black plastic bags in a bid to help council workers clean up the mess.

The 67-year-old bravely cleared up broken glass and other waste, despite not having dumped any of it himself in a bid to return the common to a respectable state.

Mr Davies, who was joined by another female volunteer as well as two female council workers, said: ‘The common has been absolutely packed for the last three days. People come out in groups of 20 or more and they just throw their rubbish down - even if they are right next to a bin.

‘As dog walkers, we would get fined if we didn't pick up after our dogs. We are responsible and do it.

‘It is about time other people were responsible as well though. We have to suffer because of this.’

Councillor Dave Ashmore, Portsmouth City Council’s environment boss, said the authority had taken extra measures to try and deter people from dumping litter on the Common.

The Lib Dem said: ‘A lot of people are quite happy to look after the environment but sadly some people spoil it for the others by not using the bins.’

He said the council had installed more bins around the Common in a bid to drive down the amount of litter left there.

He added: ‘Hopefully pictures on social media of the rubbish will stop some people doing it in future. Hopefully people won’t ruin the common for others.’