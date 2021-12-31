Generous Gareth Tyson Hoole, from Southsea, went under the knife in September to donate a kidney to help his poorly pal, 51-year-old Jeremy Penny.

Jeremy had suffered with polycystic kidney disease for decades and has since hailed his mate as his saviour, insisting Gareth’s kindness has given him his life back.

Now 37-year-old Gareth’s heroic exploits have earned him a nomination in The News’s New Year Honours list, recognising the area’s top citizens.

Kidney donor Gareth Hoole (37) with the card he received from the medical staff. Picture: Mike Cooter (291021)

Speaking of his nomination, Gareth said: ‘I’m shocked. I didn’t do it for any recognition at all. I'm a bit lost for words. I’m speechless.

‘I decided to donate my kidney because I had been seeing a very good friend’s demise. My attitude on it was if I had a spare car I would lend a mate a car. This is a bit bigger than that - it’s saving a mate’s life. But it was a spare. I was happy to do it.’

Gareth met Jeremy – a solicitor for Hampshire County Council – in the pub about five years ago and soon became firm mates.

Kidney donor Gareth Hoole (37) and recipient Jeremy Penny (51). Picture: Mike Cooter (291021)

Speaking to The News last month about his friend’s donation, Jeremy said: ‘I feel great – amazing. It’s given me my life back.’

Gareth added he is still on the road to recovery following his operation but expected to be fully healed in a few months time.

He added his friendship with Jeremy had reached new heights.

‘Jeremy was a good mate before but now he is up there with the best,’ he added. ‘His family has become part of my family now.’

A hug for kidney donor Gareth Hoole (37) from recipient Jeremy Penny (51). Picture: Mike Cooter (291021)

Gareth has since urged others to consider donating blood or signing up to become organ donors.

‘Just give what you don’t need,’ he said. ‘That comes down to blood, organs – I don’t need two kidneys. I can quite happily survive.’

