Selfless six-year-old delivers more than 100 Christmas presents to patients at QA Hospital

A SELFLESS six-year-old has delivered more than 100 presents to brighten up Christmas for patients stuck in hospital over the festive period.

In September, primary school pupil Imogen Pike told her mum Vikki that she would like to give presents to people who will not get any for Christmas because they are unwell.

Imogen Pike, six, delivered more than 100 presents for patients at QA Hospital after starting an appeal through her parents' business Northney Farm Tea Rooms

Vikki, who owns Northney Farm Tea Rooms on Hayling Island with her husband James, wanted to help Imogen achieve this and so launched a campaign for Queen Alexandra Hospital’s Christmas Appeal.

Primary school teacher Vikki said her daughter is really kind and often wants to use her pocket money to buy things for homeless people.

The campaign was launched through the tea room’s Facebook page, and gathered more support than the family was expecting, with more than 100 gifts wrapped and brought in to donate.

Each of the donated gifts was wrapped and given a label depending whether it was for a woman, man or gender neutral, and included items such as colouring books, travel games, reading books and bed socks.

Each donor was offered a voucher for a hot drink and a slice of cake, but some people didn’t want the reward and just wanted to help out with the appeal.

Vikki said: ‘As a family business we want to support and say thank you to the people in our community.

‘Between us we have really come together, we always have a good sense of community at the tea room.’

Staff at the hospital invited Imogen to go and visit them on Thursday to deliver the presents to the renal ward and see what her idea has achieved.

‘I’m really excited for her, people are saying she’s an inspiration,’ said proud parent Vikki.

‘When I showed her the presents the other day, she said wow, she’s really seen it coming to life.

‘I’m grateful that we have a platform that we can do this. We’re just proud of her selflessness and her ability to think of others at such a young age.’