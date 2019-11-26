Selsey father-of-three who won £105m on EuroMillions will not give up builder job immediately

THE winner of a £105m EuroMillions jackpot has vowed not to give up his job as a builder immediately.

Father-of-three Steve Thomson and his wife Lenka, 41, won the £105,100,701.90 on November 19, the 25th anniversary of the National Lottery's first draw.

Self-employed builder Steve Thomson, 42, and his wife Lenka Thomson, 41, from Selsey, West Sussex, celebrate their 105 million EuroMillions win at the Hilton Avisford Park, Walberton, West Sussex. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

READ MORE: This Portsmouth postcode is one of the luckiest in the UK for making millionaires

Steve said that when he realised he had won that he felt he was ‘on the verge of having a heart attack’.

The 42-year-old builder said: ‘I started shaking a lot. I knew it was a really big win but didn't know what to do. I think I was on the verge of having a heart attack.’

Steve and Lenka, who is originally from Slovakia, have three children aged 8 to 15, and have won the ninth largest jackpot ever in the UK.

Steve said he would not be giving up his job as a builder immediately and added: ‘Once I am over the shock I will need to keep doing something, I am not the type just to sit still. My business partner knows that if he needs a hand, I'll be there.’

READ MORE: Nine Portsmouth residents scoop £1,000 in Postcode Lottery win

He pledged to be ‘sensibly generous’ with his windfall and added: ‘It's so much money, I am going to be generous. I live in a small village, I do not want to leave the village, whatever I can do for the village, I will.

‘I have to be sensibly generous. I still can't get my head around it, one (million) would have done but I have got 105, it's just amazing.’

Steve said he had barely slept in the four days since finding out he had won and added: ‘We are going to do a lot of good with this, it's too much for us, we can do a lot with it.’

Steve's winning ticket had the numbers 08, 10, 15, 30 and 42 with Lucky Stars 04 and 06, and was bought at East Beach Post Office and Candy Store in Selsey for the draw on the 25th anniversary.

It comes after grandfather of one Kevin Francis scooped a £1m prize on the National Lottery scratchcard.

The 61-year-old from Fareham said: 'I played the first [scratchcard] and won nothing, and thought that was about my usual luck.

'I'd almost finished the Merry Millions scratchcard when on the last game I revealed three aeroplane symbols and my luck changed instantly.

'When I revealed the 1 and then the M it just didn't register.'