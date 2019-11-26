Selsey father-of-three who won £105m on EuroMillions will not give up his job as a builder immediately

THE winner of a £105m EuroMillions jackpot has vowed not to give up his job as a builder immediately.

Father-of-three Steve Thomson and his wife Lenka, 41, won the £105,100,701.90 on November 19, the 25th anniversary of the National Lottery's first draw.

Steve said that when he realised he had won that he felt he was ‘on the verge of having a heart attack’.

The 42-year-old builder said: ‘I started shaking a lot. I knew it was a really big win but didn't know what to do. I think I was on the verge of having a heart attack.’

Steve and Lenka, who is originally from Slovakia, have three children aged 8 to 15, and have won the 9th largest jackpot ever in the UK.

Steve said he would not be giving up his job as a builder immediately and added: ‘Once I am over the shock I will need to keep doing something, I am not the type just to sit still. My business partner knows that if he needs a hand, I'll be there.’

