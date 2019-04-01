A seven-year-old boy who died after climbing over a wall to get a football was electrocuted, police have said.

Harvey Tyrrell was in the back garden of the King Harold pub in Station Road, Romford, east London, at around 5.20pm on September 11 last year when the tragedy happened.

Police and paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead in hospital just over an hour later.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police said the cause of his death had been confirmed as electrocution.

READ MORE: ‘Explosion’ at Portsmouth sub station causes power cut

Two men, aged 70 and 72, have been interviewed under caution over his death, and a file of evidence passed to prosecutors.

An online fundraising appeal in the wake of Harvey's death described the keen footballer, from Harold Wood in Romford, as ‘a beautiful, happy and healthy seven-year-old boy who loved his football just like any other boy his age’.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

READ MORE: Fareham family scoops huge £750,000 lottery win

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.