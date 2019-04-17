Sewer pipe bursts leaving ‘debris’ on Hayling Island road

DRIVERS are being warned to avoid an area on Hayling Island after a sewer pipe burst this morning.

A clean up crew from Southern Water is en route to Fishery Lane to deal with the problem which has left debris on the road.

Southern Water tweeted: ‘We are dealing with a burst sewer pipe at Fishery Lane, Hayling Island. Tankers are being used to control flows which will lead to extra traffic.

‘We're very sorry to say there is also debris on the road and we would advise drivers to avoid the area if possible. A full clean up crew is en route. We will be updating our social media channels and our incident map regularly.’

It comes after a long running dispute between residents and Southern Water after a series of ongoing leaks of raw sewage.

In September last year there was a ‘catastrophic spillage’ from a pumping station in the village of Stoke and homeowners complained that they were still surrounded by sewage more than six weeks later.

At the time resident Martin Elliot Smith said: ‘There is still effluent sludge and the stench is awful. I give Southern Water 10 out of 10 for doing nothing.’

The Save Our Island group also formally wrote to the council to raise serious concerns after the incident demanding action.

The letter stated: ‘Southern Water must meet with us to explain this catastrophic failure and advise the actions being taken to decontaminate the land and also of the engineering solution to prevent exposing our residents to this dangerous health risk ever again.’