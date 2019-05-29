Shaggy dog ‘tail’ as twin dogs Buddy and Cooper are reunited in Horndean

IT was a ‘tail’ of dogs reunited after two twins separated at birth were brought together once more.

Cocker spaniels Buddy and Cooper were the only two boys in the litter when they were born 18 months ago in a puppy farm.

A new dog customer at Sammy's Perfect Pet groomers in Denmead, resulted in his owner spotting a picture of an identical looking dog to their own. After looking into it, it turned out the Cocker Spaniels are long lost brothers who are 18 months old.''Pictured is: Samantha Bream with cocker spaniel brothers Cooper and Buddy.''Picture: Sarah Standing (280519-526)

And their bond was clear for all to see when the happy-go-lucky golden pooches – equipped with their quiffs – came face to face after going to the same dog groomers.

Sammy Brean, who owns Sammy’s Perfect Pets, posted a picture of new customer Buddy on her business’ Facebook page after his haircut when the owner of his twin, Jane Bath, saw the picture.

Sammy said: ‘We posted a picture of Buddy after his dog grooming which was seen by Jane, who posted a picture of her dog saying “he looks like Cooper”. After that the owners ended up talking and discovered the dogs both had the same birth date and were born at the same place, therefore making them twins.

‘We then suggested a meet-up. They were all very keen to have the dogs reunited.’

A new dog customer at Sammy's Perfect Pet groomers in Denmead, resulted in his owner spotting a picture of an identical looking dog to their own. After looking into it, it turned out the Cocker Spaniels are long lost brothers who are 18 months old.''Pictured is: Samantha Bream with cocker spaniel brothers Cooper and Buddy.''Picture: Sarah Standing (280519-546)

Speaking of the reunion, Sammy, who opened her grooming shop last December, said: ‘They knew something was going on. They were sniffing through the gates and after seeing each other were playing non-stop.

‘There was also another coincidence with them only living a couple of roads away from each other. It is very unusual for puppies to live so close with them normally taken miles away from the puppy farm where they were bought; so for them to be in the same place and go to the same dog groomer is very lucky.’

Sammy, who takes her beloved rescue dog Lady, into work every day, added: ‘It’s amazing to reunite the dogs. They are so lovely and clearly get on very well together.’

Jane, 35, said of the reunion; ‘It was so lucky that we have been able to reunite them. They are both lovely, though a bit hectic at times. They are great family dogs.’

Samantha Bream, centre, owner of Sammy's Perfect Pets with, left to right, Dylan (5) and Abigail Bath (9) with their cocker spaniel Cooper and Oliver Spacey (11) with Cooper's brother Buddy. Picture: Sarah Standing (280519-496)

Both owners live in Horndean and opted to use Sammy’s Perfect Pets after hearing rave reviews about the grooming she offers.

Now they plan on meeting up on regular occasions. Buddy’s owner, Anna, 45, said: ‘it will be nice to meet up and take them for walks together. They get on so well.

‘We will have to drive somewhere though as Buddy won’t go for walks on a lead so we have to drive to places where we can let him off his lead. He can be a bit precious – the vet called him a diva – but he is lovely.’