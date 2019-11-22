Shocking video shows burnt-out car after blaze on major Sussex road

Have your say

A major Sussex road was partially blocked last night after police and firefighters were called to a car fire.

Three fire engines were sent from Henfield, Horsham and Worthing to the A24 just before 5pm, Sussex Fire and Rescue said.

A car was on fire in a slip road on the southbound carriageway, just past the Buck Barn crossroad.

The car was seriously damaged by the fire, which was extinguished using a high pressure hose reel.

Firefighters left the scene, leaving the incident with police, at 5.54pm.

The burnt-out car on the A24. Picture: PC Tom Van Der Wee/Twitter

No injuries were reported.

PC Tom Van Der Wee tweeted: ‘We’re on scene with @WestSussexFire at a car fire on the A24.

‘Thankfully the occupant of the car is uninjured and the fire is now out.’