Shop 'badly damaged' after fire breaks out in Cosham high street overnight

A CONVENIENCE store has been ‘badly damaged’ after a fire broke out overnight.

The blaze happened the Express Lycamobile store in the high street in Cosham at around 10.50pm on Sunday.

Fire crews from across the city and the area attended the scene.

Cosham fire station’s crew manager Stephen Alchin said: ‘The fire was in a shop, the Express Lycamobile. We were called at 10.48pm. It was a large fire.

‘We were hampered to gain access because it had the metal shutters down.’

Firefighters had to cut through the metal shutters and then break the door down in order to get into the shop.

He added: ‘It was dramatic for a little while.

‘The fire was out by 11.10pm. The shop was badly damaged.’

Fire crews from Cosham, Southsea, Fareham and Portchester were all called to the fire last night.

