Shoppers give their verdict on new Lidl that opened in Portsmouth this morning

BARGAIN-HUNTING shoppers have shared their views on the 'brilliant' new Lidl supermarket that opened in Portsmouth this morning.

The new site opened at Ocean Retail Park in Burrfields Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8am.

Lord Mayor of Portsmouth David Fuller with staff marking the opening of the new store in Ocean Retail Park.'Picture: Habibur Rahman

For one customer it was a special day - as they came down to celebrate their birthday alongside the shop’s opening, with staff on hand to give away free crisps, sparkling fruit juice, strawberries, and croissants to hungry shoppers.

Michelle McNaughton, who turned 57, said she thought the new store was ‘brilliant.’

The Hilsea resident said: 'I came here for the opening party - and the freebies. I love it.

Store manager Martin Wildman 'Picture : Habibur Rahman

'I live closer to the store in Norway Road, but I will be coming here because there's more on offer.'

Maurice Wickham had come down because he ‘has five mouths to feed’ – being the owner of five chickens kept in his garden in Southsea.

The 88-year-old said: ‘The hens like corn, and I buy it at Lidl because it’s so cheap.

‘I do 95 per cent of my shopping in Lidl.

Maurice Wickham, 88, who came to the opening of the new Lidl store in Ocean Retail Park, Portsmouth.

‘With other supermarkets in Portsmouth, the trouble is finding parking - free parking here makes a big difference.’

But some customers thought the new opening meant there are ‘too many Lidls’ in Portsmouth, according to Kelly Mizen, who was shopping with her 19-week-old son, Elton.

She said: ‘Having the retail park here is brilliant, we will come here more now.

Michelle McNaughton celebrated her 57th birthday, with her daughter-in-law Kelly, at the opening of the new Lidl store.

‘But there are too many Lidls – there needs to be an Aldi.’

Lidl has a supermarket in Norway Road, a five-minute drive away from Ocean Retail Park, as well as stores in Goldsmith Avenue, Portsea, and London Road, Fratton.

One customer was concerned that the new store has opened without any staff trained in first aid.

Cyril Pelham, who is first aid trained as a volunteer at the Baffins Pond Association, said his step-daughter Alana needed first aid assistance after her four-year old brother, Blake, cut her heel with a shopping trolley.

He said: ‘The store is brilliant, but they should have a first-aider in place.’

The manager of the store, Martin Wildman, said Lidl will be training staff to become first-aiders.