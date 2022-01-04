‘Hodgepigs’ cares for sick, injured and orphaned hedgehogs, treating the woodland creatures and releasing them back into the wild when possible.

Louisa O’Connell runs the hedgehog rescue from the back garden of her home on Cherry Tree Avenue along with a team of volunteer foster carers.

Hodgepigs Hedgehog Rescue received a £500 donation from Havant’s Waitrose store, as well as a trolley of donations from Asda Havant.

Kathy Heidstrom (right) and Louisa OConnell at Waitrose

The latter was given to the rescue in support of a fundraising tombola held last month at the Plough and Barleycorn pub in Cowplain.

Louisa said: ‘Sarah Louise Prideaux from Asda Havant and Kathy Heidstrom from Waitrose Havant both reached out to me.

‘Sarah Louise made the donation of a trolley of goodies for our tombola.

‘Kathy approached me to make a donation of a cheque for £500 for our rescue.’

From left: Chris Carter, Sarah Louise Prideaux, and Louisa at Asda.

Hodgepigs Hedgehog Rescue was launched in August 2020.

Louisa said: ‘This money means so much to us as we are a small rescue and still fairly new.

‘This money enables us to buy much needed medicines and medical supplies such as syringes, needles, specialist milk powder and food for the baby hogs.

‘The money has also helped us to be able to make a start to extending the rescue into our garage so can I say a massive thank you to everybody that has supported us for the last year and a bit.

‘I am truly humbled by the support we receive for these lovely little creatures.’

