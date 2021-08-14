Showcase of arts and culture at the Portsmouth Guildhall marks a new start after pandemic

Pictured is: Katie and Charlie Hannant with Dan Churchly, balloon sculpture. Picture: Keith Woodland (140821-40)

The first ever Sampled showcase was held at the venue on Saturday to feature an array of art, music, culture, crafts and other organisations linked to the Guildhall Trust.

Children also had the chance to meet superhero characters featured at the theatre’s annual Comic Con as well as taking part in singing and dancing activities.

Pictured is: Aaron Buckley and Harry Scott of the Buck Shop. Picture: Keith Woodland (140821-47)

It was the first large event at the site since the lockdowns, with just a few concerts held in the last few weeks.

Andy Grays, chief executive officer of the Guildhall Trust said it was ‘wonderful’ to be back.

He said: ‘The sense was that we were the last sector to really have the opportunity to reopen. It’s a big challenge because with theatres you need a lot of people to come together in a space.

‘The impact of the pandemic has been felt by everyone in the industry over the last 18 months and it's been a kind of levelling up as no matter how big an act you are, if you can’t work you’re not making money.

‘I think it’s also justified the work we do. Sometimes it feels like people think the arts are superficial but when they were taken away they realised how important they are.

‘The money that was given by the government for the recovery won’t fix the industry but it has kept us here. To fix it we need to be open.’

‘It’s been really great to showcase everything we do. The hope is to do one of these large events every year and then smaller events based on different sectors quarterly.’

Julia Wisbey, 47, who is head of performing arts at the Admiral Lord Nelson School, attended Sampled with her son James. She said: ‘We are here to support the return of the arts, it’s really exciting. I think the pandemic has shown how important the arts are in our community, especially for young people.’

Waterlooville mum Donna Sproston, 49, brought her son Ben who has special needs. ‘He really loves it here so it’s great to be back,’ she said ‘The atmosphere is always so good.’

Ben, 22, added ‘I liked seeing the Marvel people. I used to come here to do the Rock Challenge.’

At one point during the event children were encouraged to learn about the Second World War through song and theatre.

Rachel Goodall, the director of Red Sauce Theatre running the sessions, said: ‘It’s amazing to be back. It was so lovely to have all the children come up on stage with me.’

Other featured groups at Sampled included the Makers Guild, Dice, Games Fest and the Parenting Network, as well as a mini version of the Portsmouth Creates Market.

