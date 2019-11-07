Sikh community to hold public celebration at Portsmouth temple to mark 550th anniversary of first leader's birth

A CELEBRATION will be held by the Sikh community to mark the 550th anniversary of the birth of the religion’s first leader, Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The day of food, friendship and fun will be held at Gurudwara Guru Nanak Sar, the temple on Margate Road, Southsea, on Tuesday.

Anyone is welcome to join the occasion, which will begin when the temple is opened at 11am and carry on until approximately 9pm.

There will be plenty of free traditional food and sweets, following the Sikh Langar, which is the term used for the community kitchen in a Gurdwara where a free vegetarian meal is served to all visitors, no matter what religion.

At 4.30pm, a priest will read the prayer Sukhmani Sahib, which translates to prayer of peace and joy of mind.

Religious music will be performed from 6.30pm until 7.30pm and then fireworks will mark the important date on the Sikh calendar from 7.30pm.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji is a universal prophet respected amongst all religions including Islam.

Earlier this year, it was announced that 550 trees will be planted on the A27 flyover roundabout on the top of Eastern Road this autumn to mark the anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth.

It comes as part of a worldwide move to plant 1 million trees in celebration of the event, which is traditionally honoured in November.

An official tree planting ceremony will take place on the roundabout at 11am on Saturday, November 23.