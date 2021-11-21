Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak - with the Sikh religion based on his teachings.

Nanak was born near Lahore (now in Pakistan) in 1469 - making it the 552nd anniversary.

Sikhs got to celebrate at its Guru Nanak Sar Gurdwara temple in Southsea after missing out on the event last year due to the pandemic.

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire with some of the members of the Gurdwara. Picture: Keith Woodland (211121-26)

Those attending were pleased to be back. Sevak Digpal, who helped to organise the event, said: ‘It’s a big day for us especially after last year when we couldn’t do it - it’s 100 per cent good to be back.

‘Everyone from the Sikh community comes along and enjoys the occasion. But we also welcome others from the community.

‘Everyone helps out and enjoys the food and drink and is welcome to take some home.

‘We are open every Sunday but this is our biggest event of the year with a lot more people attending.’

Delicious curries cooked by dedicated volunteer Jesvinder Singh were available for those present as well as other Indian specialities such as fried chapati - known as poori.

Prayers and hymns were sung in the temple as people celebrated.

The event was organised by Naseeb Kaur while the raffle to collect charity funds was arranged by Bal, FreDal and Jhoad Singh.

Kris Singh, treasurer of the temple, said: ‘The occasion is like Christmas for us with gifts, sweets, food and drink.

‘It’s all about community and getting everyone together no matter what their religion.

‘This year has been the smallest one we’ve had for a while with people still concerned about Covid but despite this it is still good to see people moving back to normal.’

Deputy Lieutenant of Hampshire David Frere-Cook, who attended on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire, said: ‘It’s wonderful they have been able to keep open through the pandemic and to keep servicing the community.

‘We want to say well done and thanks.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron