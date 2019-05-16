More than 2,000 people joined 40 local, national and international emergency response organisations took part in the world’s largest international disaster simulation in Portsmouth this week.

For this year’s scenario at SIMEX participants had to deal with the fall-out from a hurricane that had led to severe flooding, mudslides, collapsed buildings and displaced buildings.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see emergency service personnel take part in the simulation.

The realistic setting at Fort Widley, Portsdown Hill, saw crumpled cars, damaged buildings and screaming casualties with severe injuries who needed saving. It was one of eight disaster scenes across Hampshire.

SIMEX is run by the University of Portsmouth, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and the University of Liverpool.

