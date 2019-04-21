Singers make big donation

A SINGING group has donated hundreds of pounds to a hospice, to thank them for looking after one of their own.

The Portsmouth-based Reflections singing group has been fundraising through a number of events for Rowans Hospice, donating £750 to the charity.

It comes after Rowans Hospice took care of the group’s founder and director, Pat Bentley, who sadly died at the hospice in January.

A spokeswoman for Reflections said: ‘Pat was well known across the area for her expertise in being a director and coach in all aspects of barbershop singing – and possessed a wide ranging musical knowledge across a varied spectrum.

‘Her legacy will continue.’