Singing group welcomes mayor of Gosport for open evening

SINGERS showed off their talents to the mayor of Gosport at a busy social club’s open evening.

Brendoncare Voices Gosport, a singing group for older people, welcomed Cllr Kathleen Jones to its open evening which was raising money for the club.

Mayor of Gosport, Cllr Kathleen Jones with Elaine Chapman, Brendoncare Club volunteer

The event held at Club Hampshire in Gosport saw 30 members performing a range of songs including tunes from Abba, Take That and Westlife, with visitors encouraged to join in the singing.

Elaine Chapman, Brendoncare Club volunteer, said: ‘We were delighted to welcome so many people to the open evening. It was so popular that we even had to bring in the garden furniture to accommodate all our visitors.

‘We raised a massive £472 from the evening which will go towards the Brendoncare Club. Thank you to everyone who came along to support the event and join in the singing!’

Brendoncare Voices Gosport meets every Monday from 6pm to 7.15pm at Club Hampshire. Volunteers said everyone is welcome to join the group, and there is no audition needed to become a member.

Brendoncare clubs are friendship and wellbeing clubs dedicated to providing older people with opportunities for social interaction and to meet new friends.

The clubs provide a friendly, fun, relaxed and supportive environment where older people can meet other club members, make friends and develop strong peer support networks.

More information about Brendoncare clubs can be found on the charity’s website www.brendoncare.org.uk/clubs or by telephoning 01962 857099.