Sir Ben Ainslie reaches final National Lottery list for inspirational sporting stars

SPORTING icon Sir Ben Ainslie is competing for the crown of the UK’s favourite athlete.

The National Lottery is running a shortlist of sporting legends as part of its 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards, celebrating the remarkable achievements of the UK’s world class National Lottery funded athletes.

Sir Ben Ainslie, the most successful Olympic sailor of all time, has competed and medalled at five Olympic games, and is now the skipper of Britain’s America’s Cup Challenger for the 36th America’s Cup, INEOS Team UK.

Sir Ben said: ‘I owe a great deal of gratitude to the National Lottery and its players and I’m delighted to be a Sporting Legend finalist in the awards.

'The introduction of National Lottery funding for British sailing in 1997 was a game-changer and has been the bedrock on which our success has been built on at consecutive Olympic games.

‘I would like to thank National Lottery players for helping to make the British sailing team the most successful Olympic sailing team of all time and helping me realise my dream.’