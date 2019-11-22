Six Havant residents scoop £1,000 each in Postcode Lottery win

SIX people have got the weekend off to the best possible start after scooping £1,000 each in a lottery win.

The residents of Greywell Road netted the windfall when PO9 5AH was announced as today’s winner of the daily prize with the People’s Postcode Lottery.

This is the second win in the Portsmouth area this week after nine people also scoop £1,000 each in Crofton Road, Milton on Tuesday.

Sending her congratulations was People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt, she said: ‘Hearing you’ve picked up a prize on the lottery is great news to get on a Friday and I’m delighted for our winners in Havant.

‘I hope they have a great time celebrating over the weekend.’

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £486 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Friends of the Earth, which has received over £7.2 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. This support helps it campaign for environmental and social causes around the world.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefited from players support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be early next year.