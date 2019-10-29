Sixty years of marriage have flown by for Gosport's Brenda and Peter

‘It seems impossible that 60 years have gone by,’ says Brenda Silvester as she smiles at her husband Peter.

‘It’s been good and it’s been a pleasure,’ adds Peter.

Peter and Brenda Silvester on their wedding day in 1959.

The 81-year-olds, from Gosport, first met at Alexandra Grove Social Club, Fareham, at a dance.

‘We just got talking ,’ explains Peter.

‘A friend of mine and her boyfriend then invited Peter and I to go on a picnic with them,’ adds Brenda.

‘I was 21 when Peter proposed. I was on my lunch break from the Ultra TV factory, Gosport, when he asked me.

Brenda and Peter with their family at their surprise party. Picture: Sarah Standing (171019-9529)

‘I remember thinking: “Thank God for that!”’

Brenda and Peter married on October 17, 1959, at Holy Trinity Church, Fareham.

‘I was very nervous but excited,’ says Brenda. ‘I loved all of it. It was a magical day.’

Peter was an able seaman in the navy while Brenda says she ‘did a bit of everything’. The couple have three children Mark, Kelvin and Nicola as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Brenda and Peter with their family at their surprise party. Picture: Sarah Standing (171019-9520)

‘I can’t believe it. It’s become quite an achievement – 60 years is a long time,’ says Peter.

The Silvesters celebrated their anniversary with their friends and family at a surprise party earlier this month.