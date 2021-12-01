The Undercover Skatepark Project - at the former Sainsbury’s site in Portsmouth city centre - has turned to crowdfunding.

Now called Pitt St - named after the former Pitt St Gymnastics centre on the same spot - the project’s first phase could open in spring next year.

But £30,000 is needed in a crowdfunder as organisers look to raise £135,000 in total for the plan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Undercover Skatepark Project in Portsmouth has renamed to Pitt St amid a £135,000 fundraiser

The first phase will have a cafe, skate shop, roller rink, ramp room and leisure space.

Phase two, set for later next year, will have creative workshops, gallery space, a community activity room, gym and recording studio.

It’s hoped the community facility could tend to help turn grassroots skaters into elite participants aiming for the Olympics.

It comes after Southsea Skatepark’s own Declan Brooks, from Portchester, took bronze in the BMX Freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jenna Boyson, a joint founder of the plans, said: ‘The crowdfunder has lots of rewards for people to choose from.

‘There is merchandise that will only be released on this platform which makes it all quite exclusive.

‘I encourage people to spend a little time looking over the options.

‘Not only will you pick up a great reward but you are also paying towards the future of our city.’

Jake Skinner, co-founder, added: ‘I have skated for over 18 years meeting many people in the industry along the way.

‘I have now been coaching as part of the skate academy for three years and look forward to its expansion.

‘I met Jenna over four years ago when she told me to scrap my normal job (which I hated) and follow my dreams!

‘Jenna ran her own community volunteer project for a number of years and has built a solid relationship with various groups and individuals around the city.

‘I feel with our combined experience we can collectively make this project a huge success.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron