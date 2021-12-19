Skaters enjoy a ‘taster’ of Portsmouth’s first sheltered wheeled sports facility at Pitt St Skatepark’s Winter Wonderland event
PORTSMOUTH skaters had a wheely good time as Portsmouth’s new indoor skatepark welcomed visitors to have ‘a taster of what is to come’ last night.
Pitt St. Skatepark, an undercover skatepark project, is the city’s first sheltered wheeled sports facility.
Ahead of its official opening next year, the team behind the project is hosting a ‘Winter Wonderland on Wheels’ event to let Portsmouth’s skating community experience everything the facility has to offer.
The wintry event kicked off yesterday with a soft launch and will run until Christmas Eve, showcasing lots of small businesses from around the city.
Project co-founders, Jenna Boyson and Jacob Skinner, are hosting the event as part of fundaising efforts to allow them to turn a former Sainsbury’s store supermarket into the covered skatepark and centre for wheeled sports.
Jacob said: ‘It was really successful, I’d say. About 130 people came along.
‘About £1,000 went through the till, which was the cost of skate hire and we had food and drink as well.
‘Where it was a soft launch, we weren’t sure on how many people would come along. A massive success.
‘I managed to have a little skate - where we were running the event we didn’t have much time.’
The Winter Wonderland on Wheels event features the pop-up skate park and roller disco, as well as DJ sets, market stalls and more.
Jacob said: ‘It’s a very weather-dependent sport, we wanted to give the people of Portsmouth a taster of what is to come.’
People of all skating abilities are welcome to come along and skates are available to hire.
The event is free to visit and entry to the skate park and roller disco is £5 per person.
It is open to the general public from 5pm until 10pm from Monday, December 20 until Thursday, December 23 and is open from 12pm until 6pm on Christmas Eve.
Jacob added: ‘Shout out to Victorious Festival, there’s so much that they do. New Land Solutions, they help us with a lot of stuff. Croxton’s of Southsea, Bored of Southsea, ilovedust. And the city of Portsmouth, because we’ve got the people back in this project and it’s amazing.’
Find out more about Pitt St Skatepark by visiting the facility’s instagram page @undercoverskateparkproject.