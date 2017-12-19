Skating choristers take a break from their singing

EACH year a group of young choristers take a break from their busy Christmas schedule to take advantage of the pop-up skating rink.

The Winchester Cathedral Choristers sing at services throughout Advent culminating in three services on Christmas Day but the boys are allowed to take time out to have fun in the festive season.

Andrew Lumsden, Director of Music at Winchester Cathedral said: ‘Each year the Boy Choristers take a break from their busy schedule with a skate on the ice rink at the heart of Winchester Cathedral’s Christmas Market.

‘This has swiftly become a much-loved tradition, and the boys thoroughly enjoy showing off their skating skills.’

The Choristers board at The Pilgrims’ School and usually sing up to six services each week including many Advent and Christmas services throughout December.