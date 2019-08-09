LOSING eight stone with Slimming World has given one Gosport man the confidence to help others reach their goals.

Keith Dean had lost weight through dieting only to see it pile back on, and was becoming increasingly concerned about his health and fitness.

He said: ‘By 2018 I had really lost sight of how large I had become, despite genuine concerns expressed by my friends and family. I was taking blood pressure tablets and statins to control my cholesterol.

‘I was aware that I found it difficult to walk up one flight of stairs, find clothes that remotely fitted or cross at a pelican crossing in the time given for pedestrians but just thought the council must have reduced the time allocated.’

A concerned friend pointed Keith towards Slimming World, so he went along to an introductory session and said food optimising started to make sense.

Keith said: ‘The support in Slimming World is really important, I couldn’t have lost eight stone and kept it off without the help, encouragement and understanding of my consultant and group.

‘Over 18 months I dropped from 22st 8.5lbs to 14st 8lbs.’

At first it all terrified Keith, but he soon got into it and is now starting his own group to help others.

He said: ‘I don’t take any medication now, I feel stronger, more confident and happier than ever. The whole Slimming World experience has changed my life.

‘I now want to help others achieve their weight loss dreams. As someone who has lost weight, I know the challenges people can face such as restrictions on activity, the embarrassment of being told you’re overweight and the constant awareness of size.’

Keith’s group will be held at Crossley Community Centre in Grange Lane, Rowner, every Wednesday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm from August 28. For more information, go along or call him on 07871 176386.

Liz Philo, who manages Keith as a team developer, said: ‘With Keith’s experience of being a successful Slimming World member and his kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that he’ll be an amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.’