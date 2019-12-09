Slimming World groups in Purbrook collect bagfuls of chocolate to donate to Rowans Hospice

SLIMMERS are spreading Christmas cheer by donating their unwanted chocolates to children using services at Rowans Hospice.

Members of two Purbrook Slimming World groups having been collecting bagfuls of sweet treats in support of the Meerkat Service, which provides specialist support to children under 18 who have a significant adult who has died or is living with a life-limiting illness.

Mel Knibbs and Amy Daniels from Purbrook Slimming World groups with donations of chocolate which will be donated to the Meerkat Service at Rowans Hospice

Although chocolate isn’t banned for people on Slimming World plans, the groups thought it would be a great way to show their support for the nearby hospice and do something different to give back this Christmas.

The idea was started by slimmer Amy Daniels, who had a loved one who died after receiving care from the Rowans, and the two Purbrook groups got on board with festive enthusiasm.

Some members chose to donate unwanted chocolate from their homes, while others went out and bought treats specifically to support this appeal, with the response being more than they expected.

Chocolate parcels which are being donated by slimmers at Purbrook Slimming World to the Meerkat Service at Rowans Hospice

Consultant Mel Knibbs, who runs the groups, said: ‘The Rowans is quite local to where I run my group so it’s a big part of the community.

‘My dad spent his final days there when he passed away five years ago.

‘The Rowans is so important and it’s just nice to be able to give something back. It’s nice to touch base with things that are happening in the community.’

Donations are welcomed by the groups, who are aiming to collect as much chocolate as possible to make into small parcels for children.

Mel has been a consultant for a year after losing three stone 11lb in about a year by following Slimming World plansh.

Her groups are held at Riverside Community Special School in Scratchface Lane, Purbrook, on Wednesday evenings at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

People are welcome to take donations along to the group and see what Slimming World is all about, or for more information phone Mel on 07702 633420.