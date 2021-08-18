Slip road reopens after crash on A3(M) at Farlington leaves all lanes blocked as driver flees scene and is hunted by police
AN A3(M) sliproad that was closed this morning – after a crash that saw a fleeing driver hunted by police – has now reopened.
The two-car incident happened southbound on the exit slip at junction 5 Farlington at about 7.30am.
Travel service Romanse reported there are delays on approach.
Hampshire police roads policing unit posted on social media: ‘Dealing with a 2 vehicle rti at #A3M J5 southbound. One lane re-opened on slip road and recovery on route. One of the drivers has fled the scene and will need talking too in due course.’
A police spokesman added: ‘No arrests have been made in connection with this and officers continue with their enquiries.’
The exit slip has been reopened after the earlier crash, Romanse has reported.