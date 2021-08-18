The two-car incident happened southbound on the exit slip at junction 5 Farlington at about 7.30am.

Travel service Romanse reported there are delays on approach.

Hampshire police roads policing unit posted on social media: ‘Dealing with a 2 vehicle rti at #A3M J5 southbound. One lane re-opened on slip road and recovery on route. One of the drivers has fled the scene and will need talking too in due course.’

A police spokesman added: ‘No arrests have been made in connection with this and officers continue with their enquiries.’

The exit slip has been reopened after the earlier crash, Romanse has reported.

