Slow Readers Club at The Wedgewood Rooms REVIEW: ‘Tonight we witnessed a very special band’

There has been a buzz around Slow Readers Club in Portsmouth ever since they played on consecutive days at the Victorious Festival in 2017.

It’s proper rammed in the Wedgewood Rooms tonight with the show sold out some weeks ago.

Opening with Lunatic, the band, dressed in regulation black T-Shirts, are a no-frills affair on stage letting the music speak for itself. Built on the booming bass of Jim Ryan and subtle guitar of Kurtis Starkie, lead singer Aaron Starkie has a wonderful rich baritone voice, reminiscent of early ‘80s acts Comsat Angels and Chameleons.

From the opening chords and subtle electronics the crowd are in ecstatic mood, dozens of grown men in greying beards singing every lyric and rousing chorus. It was certainly some sight to see.

It’s been a patient journey for this band, built on hard work and a loyal fan base – at times the band seemed overawed by the reception from the crowd. Aaron thanks the audience with a rousing take of their song Forever In Your Debt. Refreshingly there is no encore and we are all left marvelling at what a great show this was.

Tonight may turn out to be a Max Boyce-style I Was There gig to rank alongside Oasis, The Killers and The Strokes’ appearances at The Wedgewood Rooms in the past. It’s gigs like this which make it such a special venue.

And tonight we witnessed a very special band indeed.