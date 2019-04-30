Smyths Toys are giving away free LEGO this weekend

Have your say

LEGO is one of the world’s most popular toys and have been beloved for generations.

For this weekend only, Hampshire residents will be able to treat their kids to free LEGO with no catch.

Smyths Toys Superstores are doing a giveaway at all of their stores across the country – including the one in Fareham – on Saturday, May 4.

The giveaway will begin at 9am and will be strictly while stocks last, so you will want to get down to the store early to avoid disappointment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Which stores are participating in the giveaway?

Smyths Toys Superstores has said that ALL of its stores across the country will be taking part in the giveaway on Saturday.

This includes the retailer’s shop in our area - 160 Southampton Rd, Titchfield, Park Gate, Fareham.

What is the catch?

There is no catch at all, you don't even have to buy anything to be eligible to get the free LEGO!

How can you claim the free LEGO?

Simply go to your local Smyths Toys shop and visit the imagination station in-store.

There your little ones will be able to unlock their creativity as well as get free LEGO.

However this is while stocks last and it is strictly one giveaway per child.

Smyths’ in Fareham will open at 9am on Saturday, so make sure to get down early.