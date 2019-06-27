Snoop Dogg slammed by fans after mocking Paul Gascoigne over alcohol addiction

Have your say

RAPPER Snoop Dogg has faced a backlash after appearing to mock England legend Paul Gascoigne over his long-documented struggle with alcoholism.

The footballer has thanked his fans for jumping to his defence saying ‘honestly I love you’s guys’.

Snoop Dogg shared a meme on Instagram yesterday which appeared to mock Gazza's struggles with alcohol abuse while promoting marijuana abuse.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter: ‘This is nasty. Shame on you @SnoopDogg.’

Fans were quick to criticise the rapper, one person wrote: ‘Come on Snoop why you have to go after Gazza like that.'

While another added: ‘**** knows why Snoop Dog is trying to shame Gazza, some people are always trying to kick a man when he’s down.’

The rapper appeared to mock Paul Gascoigne's struggles with alcoholism. (Photo by Dan Smith/Allsport/Getty Images)

One person wrote: ‘Disgusting knocking a man while he’s down, Gazza is more of a legend than Snoop Dogg can ever dream of being.’

And another said: ‘Snoop Dogg calls out Gazza. Whatever next… Dr Dre gonna send for Tony Adams? Maybe an Ice Cube diss track on Paul Merson?’

Gazza has thanked his fans for their support following the meme shared by Snoop Dogg.

On Twitter, the ex-England footballer said: ‘Wow thanks so much re your tweets loved them. As you can see a few tears. But honestly I love you’s guys, be good enjoy the rest of the day huge hugs from GAZZA.’

What do you think of Snoop Doggs post? Was he wrong to mock Gazza’s alcoholism?