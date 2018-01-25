Solent business leaders join Pompey CEO Sleepout to tackle ‘critical’ issue of homelessness

Stay up to date with our coverage of the Pompey CEO Sleepout on our website at portsmouth.co.uk

Two board members of the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) will join city business bosses when they sleep rough for a night to raise money to fight homelessness.

As part of the fundraising initiative, the organisation’s chairman, Gary Jeffries and chief executive Anne-Marie Mountifield will spend a night outside at Fratton Park on April 16.

Uniting with fellow business leaders for a sponsored sleepout, the pair will raise money for three good causes – Hampshire-based homelessness charity the Society of St James, Pompey in the Community (PITC) and national initiative CEO Sleepout.

Ahead of the fixture, Ms Mountifield has pledged her commitment to tackle what she calls a ‘critical’ issue across the News area.

She said: ‘This is the time of year when raising awareness of homelessness is so important.

‘We really hope we can help to raise a large amount of money for these three worthy causes and help draw the public’s attention to this critical issue.’

When they bed down for the drive later this year, the Solent LEP board members will unite with leading city workers including Portsmouth Football CEO Mark Catlin, PITC CEO Clare Martin and editor of The News, Mark Waldron.

With scores of senior level employees already set to take part, many more are expected to sign up in the coming months.

Mr Jeffries said: ‘By raising awareness and working with business, we can help tackle homelessness in the region.

‘We really hope that business leaders from across the south will join us in showing support for this great initiative.’

Leading up to the Portsmouth’s take on the CEO Sleepout, those set to get involved will try to raise more than £92,000 – the leading figure set by a previous event, in Newcastle.

To sponsor the Solent LEP’s participation in the Pompey CEO Sleepout, visit justgiving.com/owner-email/pleasesponsor/Solent-LEP.

Alternatively, if you would like to learn more about the initiative – or you are a business leader in or around Portsmouth and would like to take part – visit ceosleepoutuk.com/portsmouth/.