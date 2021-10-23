Charles ‘Mac’ McAndrew, who sang with the Solent Male Voice Choir after joining as a teenager five decades ago, has passed away at the age of 74.

He married his wife Maureen when they were 19 and 18 respectively, having met as vocalists with the Drayton Choral Society.

Charles 'Mac' McAndrew

They were by each other’s side for more than 50 years, and when Maureen passed away in September last year, Mac - then chairman of the choir - decided to take some time to mourn.

Baritone David McVittie took over as chairman and Mac was able to give full attention to his singing.

In his working life, Mac had run a successful joinery company called Solutions in Wood, based at Farlington.

They secured contracts all over the country, in Westminster and with local builders.

Mac sung with the choir for decades

David Stretton, spokesman for the choir, said: ‘Mac was a genial, warm-hearted man who enjoyed getting to know newcomers to the choir.

‘If he could do anyone a kindness, he would.

‘When l told him my great-nephew was looking for work, he found a job for him at the joinery company.

‘Actually, there wasn't a vacancy - Mac created one for him.

‘Kindness was his stock in trade.’

Daughter Kate said Mac was a country boy at heart.

She added: ‘He grew up in Denmead like a real farmer's boy and if times had been different, might have been a farmer.

‘Nonetheless, he was a skilled craftsman and enjoyed doing all sorts of contracts.

‘I remember, for example, him getting one from a council for 600 doors.’

Kate recalls concert duets featuring her dad and fellow lead singer Colin Newman.

She said: ‘I can still hear The Pearl Fishers and Morte Christe being practised in our house when l was growing up.’

After suffering a heart attack a fortnight ago, Mac was rushed to QA hospital before he passed away.

Kate and her family will be honoured guests at the choir's forthcoming concert at St. George's Church, Waterlooville on October 30 at 7pm.

They will be joined by the Basingstoke Male Voice Choir.

Solent Male Voice Choir will sing at his funeral at St. Faith's Church, where he was a churchwarden, on November 2, at 2.45pm.

