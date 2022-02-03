Solent Male Voice Choir will perform in Emsworth and Petersfield in the summer, before it takes to the stage at Chichester in the autumn as it shares billing with the Abertillery Orpheus Choir.

The choir has faced challenges throughout the pandemic, but are still going strong.

Last year, musical director Huw Thomas, arranged 20 songs onto backing tracks for members to sing along to at home as the group could not meet for routine practices.

Choir members rehearse.

When the rule of six came into effect, a small group of singers began meeting for weekly open air sessions at Langstone Bridge.

The director said: ‘Through good management and diligence, with one or two staying away, we have come through okay.

‘The Langstone sessions meant that when we came back we knew the songs and didn't have to go back to the beginning.

The choir at work.

‘I think, too, that the way our community spirit has grown has been a real bonus.’

Solent Male Voice Choir has welcomed two recruits to its number - newcomer Will Denby, 39, who has joined the baritones, and 88-year-old Arthur Davies has rejoined the tenors some 70 years after first joining the group.

While Arthur said he has been ‘very impressed’ with the new conductor, Will added: ‘It’s going to be a challenge learning all this music by heart’.

The choir rehearses at St. Faith's Church Hall in Havant at 7.30pm on Tuesday evenings.

