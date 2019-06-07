‘Solid track record’ earns Hayling Island defence leader an OBE

A PROVEN leader in the maritime defence and commercial sectors will soon receive the Order of the British Empire.

The award for Sarah Kenny, from Hayling Island, comes after she was named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for 2019, on account of her services to the maritime sector and diversity.

She is currently the chief executive officer of energy, ports, mining, defence and transport firm BMT Group Ltd.

However, she took the role in August, 2017 having been the director for Maritime Land and Weapons business at defence giant QinetiQ.

She is described as someone with a ‘solid track record’ of delivering customer success and strong business performance and is also an Honorary Officer of the Royal Navy.