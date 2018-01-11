Something fishy’s going on

ANYONE captivated by underwater life who wants to learn tips on keeping fish at home can head to the Blue Reef Aquarium in Southsea this month.

Staff will be joined by guests including Pets at Home, Maidenhead Aquatics, and Fish Science, who will be demonstrating how to set up a tank at home, as well as answering questions about maintenance, feeding, or anything else about being a home fishkeeper.

Marine experts at the Blue Reef Aquarium in Southsea are holding a Fish Keepers Weekend for budding home aquarists on January 20 and 21

As part of the event, which is on Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21, there will be competition giveaways including a free starter tank and sample fish foods.

Blue Reef aquarists will also be sharing expert advice and experience and illustrating how to ensure the long-term health and welfare of both freshwater and marine life in aquariums.

Subjects covered will include fish compatibility and responsible pet ownership, while maintaining a healthy aquarium and the latest in new technology and free step-by-step aquarium guides will also be available.

‘Home aquaria provide hours of fun and enjoyment but the more you understand the creatures you are keeping, their needs and habits the more you will be able to enjoy them,’ said Blue Reef’s Abigail Simmons.

‘This weekend will allow us to communicate some of the key welfare and responsibility issues involved in keeping fish – especially problems with keeping potentially giant-sized fish as pets.

‘Whether you’ve been keeping fish for years or are simply thinking about starting the hobby, we’re hoping this weekend will provide the perfect opportunity to have all your questions answered by our experts.

‘Aquariums are also a wonderful way to study the amazing richness and diversity of life to be found in the world’s rivers and oceans while learning about the environment.’

Among the most common fish to end up homeless are pacu, piranha and the common plecostomus which are often purchased by people who do not realise they will be unable to accommodate them when fully grown.