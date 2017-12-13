Son saved by hero after A27 crash

A mum has praised a hero who saved her son when his car flipped over and caught fire on the A27 near Emsworth this week.

Amber Donoghue’s Facebook message was shared more than 10,000 times after she appealed for help finding the brave man who put out the fire and dragged her son Tom from the wreckage.

Amber later wrote to say she had found the hero, but he wanted to remain anonymous.

She said: “Your quick reaction to putting out the fire and dragging him from the wreckage was amazing and heroic.

“Today could have been the worst day ever but you turned it around and saved our family a lifetime. I am forever grateful.”

She said the supportive messages from readers had been heartwarming. It is thought the car aquaplaned.

Hampshire Police confirmed a Ford Focus collided with a barrier and overturned on the westbound carriageway near to the Emsworth slip road at 5.40am on Sunday.

The 32-year-old driver was from Bognor Regis, police added.

A police spokesman said: “The vehicle caught fire but this was quickly extinguished by a member of the public.

“The driver was able to exit the vehicle and suffered a minor head injury, for which he was taken to QA hospital.