Winchester Guildhall will also be supporting the campaign by lighting up the clock face, in the tower, orange from November 25 to November 28.

Soroptimist International is a global women’s organisation and members will be holding orange events all over the world to help put an end to domestic abuse.

Soroptimists light up Spinnaker and Winchester Guildhall

The starting date of the campaign is also White Ribbon Day, which is where people come together by wearing a white ribbon to show they do not condone violence towards women and girls.

The campaign ends on December 10 which also marks the UN Human Rights Day. Soroptimists International will also have a stall at the Winchester Fayre, where the team will be wearing orange and they will be giving out information as well as selling things for the charity.

Caroline Nokes, MP for Romsey and Southampton North and Chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee said: ‘This November 25 we will come together to mark White Ribbon Day, and continue the work to stamp out gendered violence. It is great to see local Soroptimists so involved and the Spinnaker Tower turning orange.’

In this country most violence by men against women takes place in the home, with an average of 14 women a year killed by their partners or ex-partners, and annually there are approximately 3,500 convictions recorded against men for assaults on women.

