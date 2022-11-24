Soroptimists light Winchester and Portsmouth up in orange to support their campaign about domestic abuse against women and girls
PAINTING the town orange: Soroptimists embark on their international campaign to ‘stamp out gendered violence.’
Soroptimists from Winchester and Solent East clubs are coming together to light up the Spinnaker Tower on November 28 to help create more awareness of their campaign to bring domestic abuse against girls and women to an end.
Winchester Guildhall will also be supporting the campaign by lighting up the clock face, in the tower, orange from November 25 to November 28.
Soroptimist International is a global women’s organisation and members will be holding orange events all over the world to help put an end to domestic abuse.
The Soroptimist International Orange the World campaign starts on November 25, and also consists of 16 days of activism to further raise awareness.
The starting date of the campaign is also White Ribbon Day, which is where people come together by wearing a white ribbon to show they do not condone violence towards women and girls.
The campaign ends on December 10 which also marks the UN Human Rights Day. Soroptimists International will also have a stall at the Winchester Fayre, where the team will be wearing orange and they will be giving out information as well as selling things for the charity.
Caroline Nokes, MP for Romsey and Southampton North and Chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee said: ‘This November 25 we will come together to mark White Ribbon Day, and continue the work to stamp out gendered violence. It is great to see local Soroptimists so involved and the Spinnaker Tower turning orange.’
In this country most violence by men against women takes place in the home, with an average of 14 women a year killed by their partners or ex-partners, and annually there are approximately 3,500 convictions recorded against men for assaults on women.
Penny Mordaunt MP for North Portsmouth and Leader of the House of Commons said: ‘Raising awareness is vital to get messages out to people, enabling them not only to know how they can get help, but to also recognise VAWG, which for some has become normalised. I hope the lighting up of our iconic landmarks will help achieve that aim. My thanks to all involved.’