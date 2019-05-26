South Central Festival 2019: Best pictures from Day 1 of this year’s Portsmouth festival Craig David, Sean Paul and Example were among the headliners on the first day of South Central 2019. Can you spot yourself in our gallery? Click here to read our live blog from the first day of the festival. The crowd in the Palisades. Picture: Vernon Nash (250519-007) Vernon Nash Freelance Buy a Photo Pictured (l-r) is Chloe Richards, Alicia Jones and Georgia Humphries. Picture: Vernon Nash (250519-003) Vernon Nash Freelance Buy a Photo The crowd in the Palisades. Picture: Vernon Nash (250519-009) Vernon Nash Freelance Buy a Photo Pictured (l-r) is Jodie Banks and Sam Griffiths Picture: Vernon Nash (250519-002) Vernon Nash Freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 14