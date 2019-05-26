South Central Festival 2019: Day one of festival is hailed as a huge success

Have your say

FESTIVALGOERS have praised the music and and organisation of a Portsmouth festival that has drawn crowds in by the thousands.

South Central Festival is taking place at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham this Saturday and Sunday, with acts such as Boy George, Example and Sean Kingston all performing.

Martin Kemp during his DJ set at South Central Festival in Cosham. Picture: Eleanor Davies

Yesterday’s lineup included artists like Craig David and Martin Kemp – of Spandau Ballet fame – giving visitors plenty of variety with their music.

Sam Wright, 24 from Hayling Island, was at the festival yesterday.

He said: ‘The festival has been great fun. The music has in general been particularly good – and Example was amazing

‘It’s exactly the sort of thing we need to have down here and if the lineup is just as impressive next year, I’ll definitely be coming again.

‘There has been no real trouble or disorder, so the security must be doing a good job too.’

University of Portsmouth student Jake Easey, 19, went to the festival with Amy Alder, from Southampton.

Jake said: ‘I think the layout of the festival has been really good.

'Example was really good – we’ve seen Craig David a few times and he’s always been amazing to see live.’

Amy added: ‘I’ve had a lot of fun and will probably come again next year.

‘It’s nice that to have an event like this so close to home.’

Hannah Hodgson, 21, said: ‘It’s a great atmosphere and everything is so nice here.

‘There’s lots of people and the sun has brought out the best in everyone – Pompey is absolutely popping.’

Today’s headline acts include Mr Motivator, The Hunna and Boy George.

