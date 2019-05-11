South Central Festival 2019: Full list of headliners for this year’s Portsmouth festival

Have your say

Despite being new to the UK’s festival scene, South Central Festival has named some very popular headliners for its first event.

The two-day festival will be held at King George V playing fields in Portsmouth on May 25 and 26.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the festival, while a campsite has also been organised at nearby Farlington Playing Fields.

Here is all you need to know about the headliners for this year’s South Central Festival.

Saturday

Singer and record producer Craig David will be appearing on the main stage, followed by Jamaican rapper Sean Paul.

Also due to perform on the main stage are John Newman, Example and special guests Rhythm of the 90s.

Elsewhere Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp will be getting behind the decks for a special ‘80s Gold DJ set on The Fort stage, and DJ Andy C will be headlining the Palisades stage.

Sunday

Pop icon Boy George will be the headline act on the main stage.

He will perform some of his feature solo material as well as Culture Club’s greatest hits.

Other acts include a DJ set by Sigma and a special guest performance from rock indie band The Hunna.

Appearing on the Palisades stage will be internationally-renowned producer Armand Van Helden, British musician Elderbrook and legendary dance act Leftfield.