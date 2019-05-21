South Central Festival 2019: Parking information and how to get there by road, train and boat

Have your say

There is less than a week to go until South Central Festival arrives in Portsmouth for the first time.

The festival will be taking place at the King George V playing fields in Cosham on the May bank holiday weekend, with headliners including Craig David and Boy George.

South Central Festival 2019

Also appearing at South Central festival will be Sean Paul, John Newman and Example.

Thousands of music fans are expected to arrive in Portsmouth on May 25-26 for the new festival.

Here we look at the best ways to get to the festival, including by road, train, bus and by sea.

How to get to South Central Festival by road

Lucky for those driving, the festival site in Cosham is located close to the M27.

If you are arriving from the M27 eastbound, come off at Junction 12.

At the traffic lights go straight ahead onto the A3, take the third exit at the first roundabout, the second exit at the next roundabout and then continue over the bridge.

if you are arriving from the M27 westbound, take the A3 exit towards Cosham, keep right at the fork and follow signs for the M275.

Follow Northern Road and take the second exit at the roundabout before going over the bridge.

Parking for South Central Festival

There is festival parking available at Lakeside North Harbour (see address below), with a charity donation for parking going to the Portsmouth Rotary Club.

Campsite parking is also available at Farlington Playing Fields (address is Eastern Road, Portsmouth, PO6 1UW).

How to get to South Central Festival by train

To book train tickets in advance go to the National Rail website. The nearest station to the festival site is Cosham, which is five minutes walk away.

Make sure you check the South Western Railway website to see if there are any engineering work or network closures on your route.

How to get to South Central Festival by boat

If you are coming from the Isle of Wight, Hovertravel services take 10 minutes to cross and run until 10pm.

If you are coming from Gosport, the Gosport Ferry runs to Gunwharf Quays every 15 minutes from 5.30am to midnight.

How to get to South Central Festival by taxi

Drop-off for taxis will be at Lakeside 1000, opposite the King George V playing fields.

The address is Lakeside North Harbour, Western Road, Portsmouth, PO6 3EN.

Other ways to travel

Bus services to the festival will be confirmed closer to the time.