South Central Festival is coming to Portsmouth this week and thousands of people are expected to visit the city.

The festival, which is being held at King George V playing fields in Cosham, is being headlined by pop star Boy George.

South Central Festival 2019

It will take place on May 25 and 26.

As with other major events being held in Portsmouth, the city council has planned a series of road closures to help ease access to the venue.

The traffic orders will be in place from Saturday May 25. Here are the road closures and speed restrictions which will be in force:

Temporary speed reduction from 50mph to 30mph

Western Road, from the Portsbridge Roundabout to the junction of Northarbour Road.

Duration: From May 25 2019 for two days or completion of the works, whichever is sooner. Notwithstanding the above, the speed reduction will be in place between 8am on May 25 to 2am on May 27.

Temporary prohibition of driving, loading and waiting

Northern Road, from the junction of Portsbridge Roundabout to the junction of Medina Road and Wayte Street.

Duration: From May 25 2019 for two days or completion of the works, whichever is sooner. Notwithstanding the above, the closure will be in place between 10pm and midnight on May 25 and 10pm and midnight on May 27.

Diversion

Vehicles directed from Portsbridge Roundabout to Western Road, Southampton Road and Northern Road.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

For more information on the festival go to the official website.