The set times for this year’s South Central Festival in Portsmouth have been released.

The new festival takes place at King George V Playing Fields on May 25 and May 26.

Boy George will be performing at South Central Festival 2019

Rapper Sean Paul, singer songwriter Craig David and pop icon Boy George are among the headliners who will be performing this year.

Today the set times for the weekend have been released, including the slots for the main evening headliners.

Craig David will be appearing on the Main Stage on Saturday at 10pm, following John Newman at 8.30pm.

On Sunday Boy George will perform on the Main Stage from 8.45pm.

Here is the full list of set times for this year’s South Central Festival:

Saturday

Main Stage

12pm – Munza

1pm – Dots Per Inch

2pm – Majestic

3pm – Rhythm of the 90’s

4.30pm – Paul Chuckle

5pm – Sean Paul

6.10pm – Example

7.0pm – Foor

8.30pm – John Newman

10pm – Craig David

The Fort

12pm – Resident DJ

1pm – Gavin Thomas

2pm – Rachel Rose

2.45pm – Ben Brown

3.30pm – Martin Kemp

5pm – Jack Harris

6pm – The Heatwave

7pm – James Smith and MC Diren

7.30pm – Conrad

9pm – The Cuban Brothers

The Palisades

12pm – Anders

1pm – Owen B

2.30pm – Karen Harding

3pm – Macky G

4pm – Flava D

5pm – Skepsis

6pm – S-X

6.30pm – Le Boom

7.30pm – Ripraw

8.30pm – Andy C W/Tonn Piper

Sunday

Main Stage

12pm – Munza

12.45pm – Nathan Smith

1.30pm – Biggs

2.30pm – Mr Motivator

3pm – Steel Banglez

4pm – Hannah Wants

5.15pm – The House and Garage Orchestra

6.30pm – Sean Kingston

7.15pm – The Hunna

8.45pm – Boy George

The Fort

12pm – Sam Eynon

1pm – Duncan Lee

2pm – Omar Lakhassi

3pm – Pete and Bas

3.30pm – Goldie Lookin Chain

4.30pm – R3Wire and Varski

5.30pm – Showhawk Duo

6.30pm – Jaguar Skills

7.45pm – Rev Run X DJ Ruckus (RunDMC)

9pm – Mistajam

The Palisades

12pm – Biggs

1pm – Billy Oz

2pm – Darkzy W/Window Kid

3pm – Papps

4pm – Kings of the Rollers

5.30pm – Low Island

6.30pm – Leftfield

8.15pm – Elderbrook

9pm – Soul Divide

9.30pm – Armand Van Helden